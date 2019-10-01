Ryan Ashley Malarkey: Hottest Photos on the Internet

Ryan Ashley Malarkey, who simply goes by Ryan Ashley, is a tattoo artist and former contestant on the reality competition show Ink Master where she claimed the season 8 title. Ryan Ashley is returned as a judge for the spin-off Ink Master: Grudge Match.

Ryan was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania in 1987 and graduated with a degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology, according to her website.

Eventually, she relocated to New York City where she worked as an artist for a private label clothing company.

After some time in New York City, Ryan eventually decided to return home to Pennsylvania where she opened her own tattoo shop. The talented artist specializes in black and grey tattooing. Her private studio is inside of her parlor The Strange and Unusual.

