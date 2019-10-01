Ryan Ashley Malarkey: Hottest Photos on the Internet

||

Ryan Ashley Malarkey, who simply goes by Ryan Ashley, is a tattoo artist and former contestant on the reality competition show Ink Master where she claimed the season 8 title. Ryan Ashley is returned as a judge for the spin-off Ink Master: Grudge Match.

Ryan was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania in 1987 and graduated with a degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology, according to her website.

Eventually, she relocated to New York City where she worked as an artist for a private label clothing company.

After some time in New York City, Ryan eventually decided to return home to Pennsylvania where she opened her own tattoo shop. The talented artist specializes in black and grey tattooing. Her private studio is inside of her parlor The Strange and Unusual.

Here’s a brand new @shootmepeter shot I premiered and released prints of for the first time last weekend at the Denver convention! Swipe through to see some snapshots and videos of the AWESOME meet and greet we had, where I got to meet so many of you rad people! Some of you stood in line for hours and I’m just so beyond humbled and grateful 🙏🏻 THANK YOU to everyone for coming out and supporting me not only last weekend, but always. It is always so humanizing to actually speak face to face with you guys, I appreciate all of your efforts big and small, your support from near and far, and your kind words more than you can imagine. ❤️ and a huge thank you to my boo @teslapanic for rocking the meet and greet with me, @douche_zork for being the ultimate bodyguard and overall protector of @elysium_studios and to @racquelelena and @its_delphenasilas for holding it down for me as well. The amount of love I’ve acquired in my life is unreal, and I’m feeling truly truly lucky. ❤️🙏🏻

Mexico, you were so beautiful. What a cap to a 5 week globetrotting trip! Even though I was sick and had no voice, @mayan_mayhem turned out to be exactly what we knew it would be! Such an honor to have been a part of such a world class stellar group of artists working, playing, networking and enjoying all of the amenities this crazy life has to offer. I got to interview Jared from @dirtyheads And Rome from @sublimewithrome For @sullentv and visit one of the seven wonders of the world. Wow. Thank you to @mayan_mayhem @sullenclothing @clubtattoo @sean_dowdell @unclejeremy for having me and treating me with such kindness and hospitality! And thank you to everyone for the memories ❤️🙏🏻 now it’s time to go home, sleep for a week, and remember what it’s like to stay in one place for a little while!

Feeling alive today. Very, very alive.🔆

