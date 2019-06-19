Hope Hicks: Hottest Photos on the Internet

Hope Hicks was one of the early rockstars of the Donald Trump administration. Despite being born on October 21, 1988, Hicks was able to work her from being a former model to one of the closest confidants to the President of the United States. She began as an employee of the Trump Organization before working her way into the White House.

In the White House, Hicks served as press secretary and early communications director for the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. She was also the national press secretary for the presidential transition team and eventually the White House Communications Director.

Hicks resigned from her position on March 29, 2018.

Since then, Hicks has gone on to begin working for Fox Corporation where she serves as its chief communications officer and executive vice president.

Hicks comes from a family of politicians with her mother serving as an aide to Democratic Tennessee congressman Ed Jones, her maternal grandfather G.W.F. “Dutch” Cavender working in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for two administrations, and her mater grandmother Marilee Cavender working in the U.S. Department of Transportation. Hicks’ father, Paul Burton Hicks III, was Regional CEO for Americas of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and the executive vice president of communications for the National Football League.

The former model grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut where she attended Greenwich High School and was a co-captain of the lacrosse team, before heading to Southern Methodist University in Dallas. At SMU, Hicks graduated with a degree in English while also playing on the club lacrosse team that she helped start.

