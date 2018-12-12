It has been a good year for gaming. The long-awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption came out, God of War was fantastic, and Insomniac created an amazing Spider-Man game, to name a few. Gamers everywhere rejoiced as a multitude of great games came out, but now we look to the next year to see what surprises come with it. While 2018 was great, it seems 2019 will prove to be just as if not better. Here are the top 15 most anticipated games of 2019.

Anthem

Anthem is a game developed by BioWare and will be published by EA. It will be an online multiplayer as well as an action role-playing game. It is an open world game where players will assume the role of a Freelancer, an explorer who left their civilization. With stunning graphics and the promise of a multitude of customization for suits and weapons, it looks to be a fun and fast-paced third-person shooter. Players can have fun in a group, or they can take on their missions solo. However you choose to play, the game promises to take players on a thrilling adventure.

Anthem will be released on February 22, 2019.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus will be the third installment in the Metro series that will follow the events of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. Metro Exodus is a survival-horror game with stealth elements. Set in post-apocalyptic Russia, this a first-person shooter will have the player face mutated creatures and traverse the harsh wasteland. The trailer starts off with informing fans that the cutscenes are captured straight from the game, showing us the beauty of the graphics and the shadows to be wary of. The game is clear, trust no one and traverse this landscape carefully. We look forward to the scares and thrills of this installment.

Metro Exodus will be released on February 22, 2019.

Crackdown 3

Crackdown 3 is an action-adventure video game that will be exclusively for Xbox. It’s been nine years since the last Crackdown game, but now we have the sequel that will prove to be bigger and better than what fans have seen in the past. Crackdown 3 promises to pack quite the punch with its mass scale destruction. If nothing else fans will have fun destroying everything in sight with friends. When it releases, those with Xbox Game Pass will be able to play for free.

Crackdown 3 will be released February of 2019.

Devil May Cry 5

Dante and Nero return in the fifth installment of the hit franchise Devil May Cry. The boys are back with their usual fast-paced, hack and slash actions. However, they will be joined by a new character knows as “V.” The game will take place after the second game of the series, DMC2. From the various trailers we have seen, the action sequences are as big and stylish as ever. Devil May Cry 5 seems to take all the qualities that made previous titles fun and are amping them up. Fans who order the Deluxe edition of the game will have a bunch of bonuses such as additional cutscenes, new weapons, access to music from previous titles, and much more.

Devil May Cry 5 will be released March 8, 2019.

Days Gone

Days Gone is an action-adventure survival horror game where the player will have to traverse the land as a drifter. Deacon St. John, the protagonist of the game, will face zombies known as “Freakers” and other humans who fight for survival. These Freakers will range as they also affect animals, and the game shows that they are evolving. Players will use everything in their arsenal to ensure Deacon’s survival lest he suffers a terrible fate. But it’s we shouldn’t just focus on the despair, after all, hope never dies.

Days Gone will be released April 26, 2019.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 is known as being one of the best in the series. Now fans have a chance to go back to Raccoon City in a remake of this great game. Fans will see Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield return to the city amidst all the zombies. Back in the PS1, the game would scare any kid. However, now with new advancements in technology the game will have the use of realistic gore effects. We hope to get just as scared as we were when we were kids.

Resident Evil 2 will be released January 25, 2019.

Kingdom Hearts 3

It has been a long time since Kingdom Hearts 2 was released on the PS2. Long-time fans the wait is over, soon we will be able to pick up our Keyblades and battle the Heartless once again to save the worlds from the darkness. Now we will have the final installment of the Dark Seeker Saga with Kingdom Hearts 3. The culmination of nearly twelve other games has come to this epic conclusion. Fans will get to see some of their favorite Final Fantasy and Disney characters come to face this dark threat. Soon we will see this epic clash of light and darkness, and perhaps get a look into the heart of all worlds, Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will be released January 29, 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person perspective roleplaying game. The player will meet the customizable mercenary V as he (or she) lives in the dystopian Night City. It’s an open world game with six distinct regions to explore. The corporations run the megacity in California, which feeds into the discourse between regions. The player can take on quests and interact with various NPCs to do as they wish. However, be careful, in a dystopian society you don’t know who will turn on you in an instant. While there is no official release date, CD Projekt plans for Cyberpunk 2077 to be released in 2019.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII is probably one of the most recognized games of the Final Fantasy series. When the remake for the game was announced in 2015, fans went wild. Square Enix has been quiet about the details of the game since the announcement. The game director Tetsuya Nomura has been splitting his time between Kingdom Hearts 3 and the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Nomura has stated that he would put “100%” of his time on one game before focusing on another and back and forth.

With Kingdom Hearts 3 set to release in the first month of 2019, Nomura will then have all of his time to put into Final Fantasy VII. Also, the game is not in its early stages it is well into development. If Nomura plays his cards right, it is likely that this remake will release in 2019. We’re crossing our fingers that soon we will be able to play as Cloud Strife once again.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nintendo is back with a new game for the popular tactical strategy franchise Fire Emblem. The latest game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be the sixteenth main installment of the series. It has been a while since the game has been on a home console, Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn was the last. Nintendo must have a lot in store for this new story if Three Houses is making its debut on the Switch. Players will follow four protagonists: Byleth, Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. There is no official release date, but Nintendo plans to release the game in 2019.

Gears 5

Gears 5 is the sixth installment in the Gears of War series and serves as the sequel to Gears of War 4. Similar to the other games, this title will be an Xbox exclusive game. The protagonist will be Kate Diaz, and she will need to uncover the origins of Locust and her family. The game is single player, but it also has online cooperative gameplay. It is an open world where players will be able to traverse the desert, go over glaciers, and even explore sunken ruins. The Coalition has ensured that this will be the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created. Though there is no official release date, The Coalition plans to release Gears 5 in 2019.

Pokémon

In 2018, Nintendo released a Pokémon game for the Switch, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee!. It was a hit as it combined the elements of Pokémon Go and the nostalgia of traversing through the Kanto region. There were some mixed reviews. Fans enjoyed the game for its bright colors and the companionship of these creatures. However, some pointed out that it was a highly simplified version of the usual recipe fans expect from Nintendo. Never fear, as Nintendo has long planned to release a Pokémon title specifically catered towards veterans of the franchise.

Nintendo has not released many details of this upcoming project as they focused more on the Let’s Go game. However, it is sure to shape the future of further Pokémon games as they promised some new factors to come into play. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! will serve to bring even more excitement and buzz on the upcoming Pokémon RPG that will hit the Switch in 2019.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts was a game that was released in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. It was a platform game that did relatively well for its time. However, as time passed it gained more and more fans. Psychonauts soon grew a cult following that demanded a sequel for the game.

After ten years, Double Fine Productions announced its plans to create the sequel in 2015 at The Game Awards. Psychonauts 2 will be a third-person platform game just as its predecessor was. In the 2018 Game Awards, fans were treated to their first trailer of Psychonauts 2. We caught a glimpse of the plot and what we can expect. We also got a look at the release window. Psychonauts 2 has some big shoes to fill, but we hope it’ll meet expectations.

Rage 2

Rage 2 is a first-person shooter game and is a sequel to Rage that came out in 2010. The player will have control of Walker and can explore the post-apocalyptic open world. Walker will have to face mutants in this world, due to the asteroid that hit 30 years prior. Bethesda has released many trailers about the upcoming game. They are not afraid to show players the open world, the gameplay, and even some plot elements. The studio is dedicated to making this game not just action-packed, but as fun, as it can be. There is no set date, but Bethesda plans to release the game June 2019.

Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is an upcoming turn-based, action role-playing game. The events of this game occur after Wasteland 2, where players will control the sole survivor of Team November, a ranger squad. There are not many details known about the game, but the developers promised an in-depth story and further developed action sequences. The game will take place in the frozen wasteland of Colorado where players will face tough obstacles and even tougher decisions. There is no official release date, but developers plan to release the game in 2019.