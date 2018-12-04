There is a lot to look forward to in 2019, and it seems as though it will be another great year for movies. From animated films to superhero flicks and horror movies to action thrillers, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in the upcoming year.

Hollywood is not pulling any punches as Disney will release three live-action flicks, the MCU will continue to expand into Phase 4, Jordan Peele returns to direct another thriller, another Stephen King novel sees its time on the screen, and there’s still more to come.

Here are some of the most anticipated films of 2019.

1. Captain Marvel

This list kicks off with the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel, the half-human superhero, finally gets her chance in the spotlight.

With Brie Larson starring in the role of Carol Danvers, people have another opportunity to see a strong female superhero take charge and save not just Earth but possibly the universe.

Captain Marvel release in theaters March 8, 2019.

2. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is back to direct this film about an aspiring actor and his stunt double as they try to make it big in Tinseltown. The film is set to take place in 1969, around the same time as the Manson family murders. In Tarantino’s corner are some star-studded actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, and James Marsden.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is set to release on July 26, 2019.

3. Us

After Jordan Peele’s last hit movie Get Out, he returns to direct another thriller. We don’t know a lot about the details or the plot of the film but with Peele behind the scenes and his star-studded cast we trust it’ll be another hit. Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Elizabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker and many more will star in the movie.

The movie is set to be released on March 15, 2019.

4. Avengers 4

Avengers: Infinity War left quite the lasting impression on fans and movie-goers alike. In 2019, we will reach the epic conclusion that will close the doors of Phase 3 and pave the way into Phase 4 of the MCU. Marvel is doing its best to keep the movie quiet, so much so that we still don’t have a title. We better brace ourselves because it seems as though Marvel isn’t done with us just yet.

The highly anticipated movie will be released in theaters on May 3, 2019.

5. Alita: Battle Angel

Some may not have heard of Alita before, but to anime fans, she is a well-known character. This anime turned movie, is about a cyborg who has no memory of her past and is taken in by Dr. Ido. This action/adventure movie will follow Alita as she tries to uncover the mysteries of her past and why exactly she has the fighting prowess and abilities she does. A movie about compassion and hope, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez take the helm for this movie and we can only hope they do it justice.

Alita: Battle Angel will be released in theaters on February 6, 2019.

6. Star Wars: Episode IX

One of the most famous and notable franchises, Star Wars will also have a movie this year. Just as Marvel is keeping their fourth Avengers movie quiet, Lucasfilm is also keeping a lid on the conclusion of the latest Star Wars trilogy. Fans can only wait and see what this new story will bring for Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and other beloved characters.

Star Wars: Episode IX will release in theaters on December 20, 2019.

7. Shazam!

DC is also back with a new film. They also have a movie that will come out in 2019. This time we will see a face outside of the Justice League, and DC will introduce powerhouse Shazam into the DCEU. However, this isn’t your ordinary superhero. Billy Batson is a teenager who has the power to transform into an adult and wield the powers of the gods by uttering the phrase Shazam. Let’s see what kind of mischief and heroic deeds are done by this teenager.

Shazam! will be released in theaters on April 5, 2019.

8. Pet Sematary

Stephen King fans rejoice because It is not the only novel that will have its movie. With the success of It, we can only assume that this will become a new trend for King’s books. The trailer showcases how faithful it will try to stay to the books. It indeed shows the audience that sometimes its better to leave things as is, and dead should stay dead.

Pet Sematary will release in theaters on April 5, 2019.

9. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

This film stands as a sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla. This movie does not just showcase Godzilla, but also others such as Mothra, Rodan, and Godzilla’s nemesis King Ghidorah. It will be a battle of the ages as humanity does it’s best to survive the chaos.

Godzilla: King of Monsters will release in theaters on March 22, 2019.

10. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Pokémon is one of the most popular and highest grossing media franchises, so of course, they’re going to create a live-action movie based on their familiar yellow mascot. This will be the first time fans can see Pokémon in live-action animation. With Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the electric mouse, Pikachu, fans will get an even more in-depth view of the world of Pokémon.

Detective Pikachu will be released in theaters on May 10, 2019.

11. John Wick: Chapter 3

John Wick is back in this action thriller flick. Wick is on the run when a contract on his life is opened after he broke a central rule. The reward for his head: 14 million dollars. Now he must fight for his life to escape the city. Halle Barry, Asia Kate Dillon, and more are set to star in the movie. Keanu Reeves also returns to play the titular character.

John Wick: Chapter 3 will be released in theaters on May 17, 2019.

12. Aladdin

The famous and beloved movie Aladdin has also been turned into a live-action film. We will follow our favorite street-rat through his journey of finding the lamp and trying to claim the heart of Princess Jasmine. Mena Massoud will play the titular character, and Will Smith is the Genie of this iteration.

Aladdin will be released in theaters on May 24, 2019.

13. Men In Black: International

Men In Black is a well known and loved series. Now it will continue with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the leading roles. Other actors such as Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and more will also feature in the film. This time, it’s a London based team that will travel the world to resolve a murder-mystery conflict.

The movie will be released in theaters summer of 2019.

14. Toy Story 4

One of Pixar’s most famous series will return in 2019. Toy Story, the hit franchise that introduced fans to the iconic animation of the studio will have its fourth installment. They are keeping the plot rather quiet, and with the third movie tying a neat bow on the Andy saga we can only wonder about what new adventures our favorite toys will have.

Toy Story 4 will be released in theaters on June 21, 2019.

15. Spider-Man: Far From Home

We can’t count Marvel out just yet. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second movie they plan to release in 2019. This movie does give us some insight to Avengers 4, but maybe we shouldn’t think about that too much. Tom Holland reprises his role as the famous web-slinging hero, and we’ll see him fight off against long-time enemy Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in theaters on July 5, 2019.

16. The Lion King

Another beloved Disney classic is making its return onto the big screen, in live-action form. We have high hopes for this movie as it is not only one of Disney’s most recognizable films but the director, Jon Favreau has already proved himself in the previous movie The Jungle Book.

With a powerful cast behind the film such as Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and more this will indeed be a movie to remember.

The Lion King will be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.

17. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The long-running and successful How to Train Your Dragon series will soon reach its epic conclusion with this film. Fans follow Hiccup and his trusty best friend Toothless as they fight for dragons and their village. With stunning animation and fun-loving characters, this movie is one for the whole family.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will be released in theaters February 22, 2019.

18. The New Mutants

The New Mutants will put a new perspective in the world of superheroes. This film is set to be a superhero/horror film. It will take place in the world of mutants that we have seen in prior X-Men movies. The movie will center around five mutants who have recently discovered their powers and are now held captive in a secret facility. They will fight against their captors and their past to escape from their prison.

The New Mutants is set to be released in theaters on August 2, 2019.

19. Artemis Fowl

Director Kenneth Branagh is back after the film Murder on the Orient Express to try his hand at an adaptation of this popular science fiction/fantasy book series. The series centers around a young criminal mastermind who kidnaps a fairy to restore his family fortune and get back his father.

This film is set to be released in theaters on August 9, 2019.

20. It: Chapter 2

We didn’t forget about horror movie lovers. For those who were both entranced and terrified by the reboot movie It, another chapter still awaits you. The first film only told half of the original Stephen King novel. Now, the movie will take place 27 years after the first one, which means the Losers Club is all grown up. What will this mean for the cast? We have to wait to find out.

It: Chapter 2 will be released in theaters on September 6, 2019.

21. Joker

In this movie, fans will get to see the origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime. This film is separate from the one where Jared Leto will reprise his role. Instead, Joaquin Phoenix will try his hand at playing Batman’s most notorious enemy.

Not much is known about the film, but it is set to released in theaters October 4, 2019.

22. Untitled Terminator Project

The iconic Terminator franchise is going to get a reboot. At the helm of the movie is the director of Deadpool, Tim Miller. The reboot will start where the first two films in the franchise ended. Though not much is known about the plot of the movie, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will return.

The movie may not have a title quite yet, but it is set to be released on November 1, 2019.

23. Kingsman 3

Director Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the third movie in the successful Kingsman franchise.

The third Kingsman movie will be released on November 8, 2019.

24. Frozen 2

Disney’s most famous and high grossing film is back with a sequel. All of our favorite characters are back including voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. There is not much known about the plot of the movie or even the complete title of the movie, but fans can’t wait to see what Anna and Elsa will do together.

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2019.

25. Jumanji 2

Following the unexpected hit that was Jumanji in 2017, the franchise will continue. Actors Dwayne John, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black will return in the sequel. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but with the original cast returning we expect big things.

Jumanji 2 will be released in theaters on December 13, 2019.

Bonus: Dumbo

Disney continues its trend of remaking classic animated movies into live-action films. Dumbo is a remake of the 1941 film. Directed by Tim Burton, the story will expand upon the young elephant we all know and love. We get a sense of the music based on the music playing in the trailer. The film won’t pull any of its emotional punches.

Dumbo will be released in theaters on March 29, 2019.