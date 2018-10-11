We all know that when you first arrive on campus, you aren’t thinking about what classes you are taking or how you are going to take time out of your day to study. No, you’re looking around and trying to see just how attractive the girls you will be spending the next four years of your life around are. It’s perfectly normal and expected. And for those who come from smaller towns, it could prove to be an eye-opening experience.
However, there are some students that have it better than others because they happen to stumble onto one of the more beautiful campuses in the country.
No one can deny it. Some schools just bring it better than the rest. That seems to especially be the case for schools that are in locations with perfect weather year-round. That’s why it’s no surprise that you will find some of the most beautiful college students in Florida, Texas, or on the West Coast. If you happened to choose one of those schools for your post-secondary education, then you are in luck.
Which schools have the hottest COEDs in the country? Let’s take a look.
25. East Carolina University
You may not expect East Carolina University to deliver, and they may be one of the surprises on the list, but when it all comes down to it they check a lot of the boxes. You have the good weather, you are close to the beach, and who doesn’t like a Pirate? So if you’re looking for a darkhorse when it comes to finding some of the best COEDs in the nation, ECU may just be the right choice.
Location
Greenville, North Carolina
Students Enrolled
29,131 (23,265 undergraduates; 5,866 postgraduates)
Mascot
PeeDee the Pirate
School Colors
Purple and Gold
24. University of Kentucky
Now this one is really a surprise. Kentucky is landlocked and they aren’t known for much more than the first race of the Triple Crown and bourbon, so why are there so many beautiful girls on the Kentucky campus? One word: basketball. The Wildcats have one of the best college basketball programs in the country so you will get plenty of girls hoping to cheer on the Wildcats in their pursuit of a national title. Chicks dig winners.
Location
Lexington, Kentucky
Students Enrolled
30,720 (22,705 undergraduates, 7,022 postgraduates)
Mascot
Scratch, The Wildcat
School Colors
Blue and White
23. University of Tennessee
Oh, the Vols. Sure, their football program may be underwhelming over the past few years, but the school still has a mass appeal. And hey, they are in the SEC which automatically is a draw for beautiful women. Add in its close proximity to Nashville and you could have your fair share of country music star hopefuls settling in Knoxville while they look for their big break.
Location
Knoxville, Tennessee
Students Enrolled
28,052 (22,139 undergraduates, 5,913 postgraduates)
Mascot
Smokey X
School Colors
UT Orange and White
22. Clemson University
Remember when we said that chicks dig winners? Well, Clemson recently won a national championship in college football and has been a perennial playoff contender. That’s the perfect setup to attract a southern belle. Plus, Clemson University is only a few hours from the beach, so that’s another recipe for success.
Location
Clemson, South Carolina
Students Enrolled
24,387 (19,402 undergraduates, 4,985 postgraduates)
Mascot
The Tiger, The Cub
School Colors
Clemson Orange and Regalia
21. University of Georgia
Athens is one of the best college towns in America. That alone attracts plenty of people from across the country to the small town outside of Atlanta. It’s proximity to Atlanta also is appealing to those who are hopeful of a career in the entertainment industry. If you’ve ever been on the UGA campus, you know that it doesn’t take long to spot a beautiful girl and they keep on coming.
Location
Athens, Georgia
Students Enrolled
37,606 (28,848 undergraduates, 8,758 postgraduates)
Mascot
Uga, the bulldog
School Colors
Red and Black
20. Vanderbilt University
As we mentioned before, Nashville is a goldmine for attractive women. And as an added bonus, if you’re linking up with a girl from Vanderbilt then she is guaranteed to have both brains and beauty. That’s a win-win situation, so go shoot your shot.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BnP0erinfMs/?taken-by=jordannnsmithhh
Location
Nashville, Tennessee
Students Enrolled
12,592 (6,885 undergraduates, 5,707 postgraduates)
Mascot
Mr. Commodore
School Colors
Black and Gold
19. Auburn University
Auburn may be Alabama’s little brother when it comes to college football, but that’s not the case when it comes to the COEDs on campus. There’s really no rhyme or reason for why the girls at Auburn are so hot, but hey, you won’t see anyone complaining once they arrive on campus.
Location
Auburn, Alabama
Students Enrolled
30,440 (23,964 undergraduates, 5,812 postgraduates)
Mascot
Aubie the Tiger
School Colors
Burnt Orange and Navy Blue
18. University of North Carolina
Maybe it’s the Tar Heel blue that looks good on every girl on campus, but when you get to Chapel Hill it’s hard not to look around and be impressed. It could go back to the “chicks dig winners” thing and the success of their basketball program, but UNC is a great place to go if you’re looking to stay in the Carolinas while still cashing in on the college experience, if you know what we mean.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsU-RLgRI3/?hl=en&taken-by=haleylbiggins
Location
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Students Enrolled
29,847 (18,715 undergraduates, 11, 132 postgraduates)
Mascot
Rameses
School Colors
Carolina Blue and White
17. Texas A&M University
You would expect a place named College Station to be full of attractive COEDs, right? Well, Texas A&M will not let you down. The school may not rank as high as some of its in-state counterparts, but you still get plenty of that southern, Texas charm when you step on campus.
Location
College Station, Texas
Students Enrolled
68,825 (53,690 undergraduates, 15,135 postgraduates)
Mascot
Reveille IX
School Colors
Maroon and White
https://www.instagram.com/p/BoE6T33FRSi/?taken-by=usfdeltagamma
16. University of South Florida
It should come as no surprise that a school in Florida has plenty of beautiful women strolling around. There are also 12 sororities on campus — like Alpha Delta Pi, Delta Gamma, Zeta Tau Alpha, and more — so there is no shortage of COEDs that will catch your eye and steal your heart. And with that Florida weather, you know you can head on over to Clearwater Beach or St. Pete Beach to enjoy it all even more.
Location
Tampa, Florida
Students Enrolled
50,577 (37,027 undergraduates, 11,510 postgraduates)
Mascot
Rocky the Bull
School Colors
Green and Gold
15. Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, baby. LSU has a beautiful campus and the women to match. Add in an incredible party scene and this is one of the few colleges in the country where everything comes together to give you the true college experience — outside of the classroom, that is. And if you feel like heading a couple of hours southeast, you find yourself in the heart of New Orleans. Mardi Gras, anyone?
Location
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Students Enrolled
30,863 (25,446 undergraduates, 5,417 postgraduates)
Mascot
Mike the Tiger
School Colors
Purple and Gold
14. University of Florida
Like we have said, Florida is a goldmine for COEDs, and Gainesville is just another example of the surplus. There are still a handful of Florida schools that may top the Gators on the list, but there is nothing to be ashamed of if you attend UF. In fact, just enjoy it.
Location
Gainesville, Florida
Students Enrolled
55,862 (39,565 undergraduates, 16,297 postgraduates)
Mascot
Albert and Alberta
School Colors
Orange and Blue
13. University of California, Los Angeles
You would expect a college located in Los Angeles to be booming and that’s exactly the case for UCLA. Southern belles always get a lot of attention, be we can’t forget about the beautiful California girls. Plus, who knows, if you get lucky enough you may end up linking up with a future movie or music star. Dream big, after all, you are in L.A.
Location
Los Angeles, California
Students Enrolled
44,947 (30,873 undergraduates, 12,675 postgraduates)
Mascot
Joe Bruin and Josephine Bruin
School Colors
UCLA Blue and UCLA Gold
12. Texas Christian University
We’re taking a trip back to Texas to check out the girls at TCU, just outside of Dallas in Fort Worth. TCU has hot women, great sports, and great academics. What is there not to like about the school? They may not be the Longhorns, but hey, being a Horned Frog is pretty awesome, too.
Location
Fort Worth, Texas
Students Enrolled
10,394 (8,892 undergraduates, 1,502 postgraduates)
Mascot
Horned Frog
School Colors
Purple and White
11. Florida Atlantic University
Maybe we can thank Instagram star Rachel Bush for putting FAU on the map, but the Owls have not slowed down. It does help that the campus is less than an hour away from the Atlantic Ocean, so there are plenty of opportunities to head to the beach and soak up the sun. Oh, and if you didn’t know, Rachel’s younger sister know attends Florida Atlantic University, carrying on the family tradition.
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Students Enrolled
30,808 (24,687 undergraduates, 4,670 postgraduates)
Mascot
Owlsley the Owl
School Colors
FAU Blue and FAU Red
10. University of Texas
Hook ’em! You knew it was only a matter of time until the University of Texas made the list. We have mentioned time and time again that Texas has some of the most beautiful women in the country and Austin is no exception. With one of the best cheerleading squads in the nation, it would be a major disappointment if the rest of the campus failed to deliver.
Location
Austin, Texas
Students Enrolled
51,525 (40,492 undergraduates, 11,033 postgraduates)
Mascot
Bevo
School Colors
Burnt Orange and White
9. University of Mississippi
Ole Miss is the cream of the crop when it comes to girls in the SEC. Perhaps the craziest thing? This may be the only subject that statement or subject that every school in the Southeastern Conference can agree on. Girls from Ole Miss are always among the most beautiful COEDs and the Rebels have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Keep ’em coming, Ole Miss. We are forever thankful.
Location
Oxford, Mississippi
Students Enrolled
23,800
Mascot
Rebels
School Colors
Cardinal Red and Navy Blue
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf4YPHSnl1b/?taken-by=katyalem
8. University of Miami
When it comes to the girls in the state of Florida, Miami comes very close to taking the crown. Sure, it may not be fair considering the girls are primed for everyday beach life, but it’s no one’s fault but your own that you didn’t decide to make the trip to South Beach for school — unless you actually care about your classes and education, that is.
Location
Coral Gables, Florida
Students Enrolled
17,003 (10,832 undergraduates, 6,171 postgraduates)
Mascot
Sebastian the Ibis
School Colors
Orange, Green, and White
7. University of Colorado Boulder
Lost in the shuffle of Pac-12 greatness is the level of COED that the University of Colorado brings. There must be something in the water out there in Boulder, but the girls are always stunning and as a bonus, they are some of the most down to Earth college girls you will ever come across. Maybe that has something to do with what’s in the air. *cough* legal marijuana *cough*
Location
Boulder, Colorado
Students Enrolled
33,246 (27,665 undergraduates, 5,581 postgraduates)
Mascot
Ralphie and Chip
School Colors
Silver, Black, and Gold
6. University of Arizona
Sticking with the Pac-12, we head to the University of Arizona. The sun is always out and that attracts some of the most beautiful COEDs the college world has to offer. Just how hot are the girls on the UA campus? Well, Playboy once flew out to Tempe for a special edition of the magazine that showcased girls from the conference. Does that tell you all that you need to know?
Location
Tucson, Arizona
Students Enrolled
43,625 (34,072 undergraduates, 7,946 postgraduates)
Mascot
Wilbur and Wilma
School Colors
Cardinal Red and Navy Blue
5. University of Central Florida
When you think of all of the schools in the state of Florida, you may not have UCF immediately come to mind. However, don’t let that fool you, because the girls walking around campus in Orlando are nothing short of spectacular. These COEDs rank UCF in the top five and came closer to earning them a No. 1 ranking than Scott Frost did despite going undefeated in his final year with the Knights.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYhQduBBZXN/?hl=en&taken-by=morgan_herzer
Location
Orlando, Florida
Students Enrolled
66,183
Mascot
Knightro, Pegasus and the UCF Knight
School Colors
Black and Gold
4. University of Southern California
Fight On! Like UCLA, USC benefits from being in the heart of Los Angeles. However, there’s just something about USC that gives them a significant edge. Maybe it is the tradition and history of the USC Song Girls, but it is hard not to think of beauty when the Trojans COEDs come to mind. And let’s face it, the trademark white uniforms trimmed in Cardinal and Gold will never get old.
Location
Los Angeles, California
Students Enrolled
45,687 (19,170 undergraduates, 26,517 postgraduates)
Mascot
Traveler
School Colors
Cardinal and Gold
https://www.instagram.com/p/BneLQDtBRfT/?hl=en&taken-by=corinacelest
3. San Diego State University
California once again checks in on the list thanks to the Aztecs of San Diego State. There are more than 34,000 on campus, yet there is a beautiful girl at every turn. That speaks volumes for just how packed the SDSU campus is with attractive COEDs and that alone is deserving of a top three spot on the list.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BljWEncBIRi/?hl=en&taken-by=corinacelest
Location
San Diego, California
Students Enrolled
34,828 (30,165 undergraduates, 4,663 postgraduates)
Mascot
Aztec Warrior
School Colors
Cardinal and Black
2. Florida State University
For the runner-up, we head to Florida where we check in with Florida State University in Tallahassee. You can never tune in to a Seminoles football game without a crowd shot sending social media into a frenzy as they try to identify the sexy fan that the cameraman spotted. It happens each and every time, and the cameramen know exactly what they are doing. And in case you needed any further convincing that Florida State belongs in the top two: Jenn Sterger.
Location
Tallahassee, Florida
Students Enrolled
41,900 (32,812 undergraduates, 9,088 postgraduates)
Mascot
Seminoles
School Colors
Garnet and Gold
1. Arizona State University
Was there really a question in anyone’s mind? Arizona State is, and always will be, the go-to destination for the most attractive college girls in the country.
Location
Tempe, Arizona
Students Enrolled
59,198 undergraduates and 12,630 postgraduates
Mascot
Spark
School Colors
Maroon and Gold