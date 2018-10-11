On a planet with 7.4 billion people (and growing), you can find heart-stopping, jaw-dropping, beautiful people everywhere and anywhere. But there’s a difference between being beautiful, and being so beautiful you get paid millions upon millions of dollars for it. That’s what these women have achieved.

These 25 internationally women, who hail from all corners of the earth, are so stunning that they’ve become some of the highest earning women on Earth, in the fashion industry or otherwise.

From OG’s of the game like Adriana Lima and Gisele Bundchen to the young gun Hadid sisters, these are the Top 25 richest models on Earth.

25. Sara Sampaio

Nationality: Portuguese

Yearly Earnings: $1.5 million

Sara Sampaio is a Portuguese model best known for working with brands such as Victoria’s Secret Angel, Giorgio Armani, and Calzedonia. In addition, she was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition rookie of the year in 2014.

24. Elsa Hosk

Nationality: Swedish

Yearly Earnings: $2 million

Like many of the women on this last, Elsa Hosk is a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Hosk, from Sweden, has modeled for the likes of Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Free People, Ungaro, H&M, Anna Sui, Lilly Pulitzer and Guess during her career.

23. Lais Ribeiro

Nationality: Brazilian

Yearly Earnings: $3 million

Lais Ribeiro, born October 5, 1990, is a Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel who has modeled for brands such as Shiatzy Chen, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Marc Jacobs. She is currently dating former NBA star Joakim Noah.

22. Taylor Hill

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $3.5 million

At just 22-years-old (at the time of this writing), young American Taylor Hill is one of the most promising prospects in the modeling industry. Hill — who has appeared in magazines such a Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and W — has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015.

21. Barbara Palvin

Nationality: Hungarian

Yearly Earnings: $3.5 million

The first and only Hungarian on this list, the 25-year-old Barbara Palvin was named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue “Rookie of the Year” back in 2016.

During her career, Palvin has worked for the likes of Vogue, Armani Exchange, H&M, Allure, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She is currently dating former The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody actor Dylan Sprouse.

20. Jasmine Tookes

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $4 million

Jasmine Tookes — the Huntington Beach, California native — first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015.

At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Tookes was selected to wear the Fantasy Bra, which had a value of $3 million. Tookes was the 3rd black model to wear the fantasy bra for Victoria’s Secret.

19. Joan Smalls

Nationality: Puerto Rican

Yearly Earnings: $4.5 million

Joan Smalls, born July 11, 1988, is a Puerto Rican model who first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel 2010 and featured in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from 2011 to 2016. While Smalls may not be as big of a name as the other women on this list, she was rated as the #1 model in the world by Models.com back in 2012.

Smalls — born Joan Smalls Rodríguez on July 11, 1988, in Hatillo, Puerto Rico —

18. Lara Stone

Nationality: Dutch

Yearly Earnings: $4.75 million

Similar to previously entry Joan Smalls, while Lara Stone may not be one of the most recognizable names on this list, she’s still one of the highest paid models on Earth. Stone, from the Netherlands, has modeled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, H&M, Givenchy, and many more.

17. Doutzen Kroes

Nationality: Dutch

Yearly Earnings: $5 million

The second Dutch entry on this list, Doutzen Kroes is similar to her fellow countrywoman Lara Stone in a couple of ways: they’re from the Netherlands, they’re not necessarily the most recognizable models in the world, and they’re super rich.

16. Alessandra Ambrosio

Nationality: Brazilian

Yearly Earnings: $5 million

15. Kate Moss

Nationality: British

Yearly Earnings: $5.25 million

Kate Moss is to modeling what Kobe Bryant is to basketball — not necessarily the greatest of all-time, but still an iconic figure in the game. Moss first burst onto the scene in the 1990’s with a style known as “heroin chic”, and despite her troubles in the past, has remained one of the most recognizable models on Earth.

14. Natalia Vodianova

Nationality: Russian

Yearly Earnings: $5.5 million

The only Russian on the list, Natalie Vodianova is one of the most interesting people on this list, as she is much more than a model. A mother-of-five and philanthropist who is known for her rags to riches story, Vodianova is the founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a charity committed to helping children with special needs and their families.

13. Lily Aldrige

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $5.75 million

Similar to Jasmine Tookies, the gorgeous Lily Aldrige is also a California girl, where she began modeling when she was just 16-years-old. During her career, Aldridge has modeled for heavy-hitting brands such as Rocawear, rag & bone, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, JCrew, Levi’s, and more.

Like most of the models on this list, Aldridge is also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walking in her first Victoria’s show back in 2009.

12. Ashley Graham

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $6 million

Ashley Graham is arguably the foremost plus-sized model in the world — she was one of the first plus-size models to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — and with that recognition comes a plus-sized paycheck.

11. Miranda Kerr

Nationality: Austrailian

Yearly Earnings: $6.5 million

The only Austrailian on this list, Miranda Kerr has been synonymous with the supermodel industry for the past decade.

A Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2007, Kerr was the first Austrailian to become an Angel for the lingerie giants. In addition to Victoria’s Secret, Kerr has modeled for brands such as H&M, Reebok, Levi’s, Swarovski, Harper’s Bazaar, Dior, Chanel, and many more.

10. Bella Hadid

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $7 million

At just 22-years-old, Bella Hadid is one of the youngest names on this list by a couple of years, yet she ranks in the Top 10.

The daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and sister of current supermodel Gigi Hadid, Bella was named “Model of the Year” by Models.com in 2016. Hadid made her first appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2016 and has modeled for big-name brands such as Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Jeremy Scott, and Marc Jacobs, and has appeared in industry-leading magazines such as g Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, W magazine, Town and Country, Glamour, and more.

9. Liu Wen

Nationality: Chinese

Yearly Earnings: $7.5 million

Another trendsetter on this list (similar to Miranda Kerr becoming the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel), Liu Wen is known for being the first model of East Asian descent to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and because of that, is one of the most successful models in the world due to her popularity in Asia.

8. Cara Delevigne

Nationality: British

Yearly Earnings: $8.5 million

While Cara Delevigne tried to pivot away from the modeling industry to become an actress, she still remains one of the highest earning supermodels in the world these days, working for the likes of Burberry, Chanel, Mulberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Puma.

Delevigne’s acting career is equally as successful, as she has already starred in Paper Towns (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), London Fields (2018), and Her Smell (2018).

7. Karlie Kloss

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $9 million

Another young American in the top 10, Kloss first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2011. Despite her clearly burgeoning modeling career, Kloss took a hiatus from being a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and 2016 to attend New York University. Unlike most college students, however, Kloss could probably didn’t have to take out any loans.

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Nationality: British

Yearly Earnings: $9.5 million

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (soon to be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Statham?) is an English model and actress that — guess what! — was a former Victoria’s Secret Angel. Noticing a trend here with the richest models on Earth?

Huntington-Whiteley is also an actress, appearing in m Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road.

5. Gigi Hadid

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $9.5 million

The older sister of Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid is one of the top models in the world despite being just 23-years-old.

Gigi — a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2016 (although she appeared in her first show in 2015, apparently being an “angel” means you wear wings on the runway, who knew?), has modeled for Versace, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Fenty, Puma and many more of the world’s leading fashion brands.

4. Adriana Lima

Nationality: Brazilian

Yearly Earnings: $10.5 million

Despite closing in on 40, the Brazilian Adriana Lima remains of the most successful models on Earth. At this time, Lima is the longest-serving Victoria’s Secret Angel, having first become an Angel in 1999!

3. Chrissy Teigen

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $13.5 million

While she has become a doting mother of two within the last few years, Chrissy Teigen is still one of the highest paid models in the world. In addition to her modeling career, Teigen is also a celebrity chef and hosts the Paramount Network series Lip Sync Battle.

2. Gisele Bundchen

Nationality: Brazilian

Yearly Earnings: $17.5 million

Despite being past her modeling prime, at 38-years-old, Gisele Bundchen is one of the most sought-after, and highest paid, models in the world.

Not only is Bundchen a successful model, but she’s one of the richest women in the entertainment industry, as she has an estimated net worth of approximately $200 million. Oh, and she’s also married to some guy named Tom Brady.

1. Kendall Jenner

Nationality: American

Yearly Earnings: $22 million

As if being born into the uber-rich Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t enough, Kendall Jenner also happens to be one of the most beautiful women on Earth. Jenner has used that stunning beauty to carve out a lucrative modeling career, as she is currently the highest paid model in the world.