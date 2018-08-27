Melanie Collins: Hottest Photos On The Internet

Get ready to see a lot of Melanie Collins this NFL season. Collins, who previously worked as a college sports sideline reporter for CBS Sports Network, fill-in host for SportsNation and First Take on ESPN, and Yahoo! Sports, among others, joined the CBS Sports team in June 2018 to serve as a reporter for The NFL on CBS.

Collins will be teamed with Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Bruce Arians for the 2018-19 NFL regular season.

While at Yahoo! Sports, Collins provided coverage from Olympics, World Cup, Super Bowl and World Series. She also covered the NBA for Turner Sports, college football and basketball for the Big Ten Network, and Major League Baseball. She’s also a co-host on the Golf Channel and has hosted online segments for the PGA Tour and NASCAR.

Saying Collins is well-versed would be an understatement, but now we will really get to see her test her chops on the big stage.

Collins graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and is currently pusuing a second degree in Interior Design from the New York Institute of Art and Design.

