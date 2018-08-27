Amanda Balionis Instagram: Best Photos & Must-See Pictures

Following The Northern Trust tournament held in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Amanda Balionis — a CBS Sports reporter who I’ve frankly never heard of — took to Instagram to fire back at a meme of herself making the rounds on the internet.
The meme features her interviewing the #1 golfer in the world Dustin Johnson. Seems benign enough, until you notice Johnson’s wife, the STUNNING Paulina Gretzky, lurking in the background like a hawk, arms folded and all.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm9LMP5gd5m/?hl=en&taken-by=barstoolsports
Posing in a photo with Paulia, Balionis wrote: “Our joint statement on a recent meme: Hi Haters 😏”
Wise move from Baionis to nip this in the bud as Paulia legitimately seems like a girl crazy enough to kill someone.
Amanda Balionis, born June 20, 1987, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an American sports reporter who currently works for CBS Sports. Balionis graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University.
