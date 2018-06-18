Top 10 Richest Comedians On Earth Right Now

While most comedians come from extremely humble beginnings, that has certainly changed for them when considering the vast amounts of wealth they have managed to obtain. While it’s impressive enough that they were able to achieve so much mainly through speaking for a living, from this list we see that it also takes some business sense to truly become one of the wealthiest. Most of these comedians worked not just in stand-up, but other aspects of the entertainment industry as well in order to amass their fortunes.

10. Joe Rogan Net Worth: $25 million

Known on many platforms as a standup, ex-fear factor host, podcaster and MMA commentator, it’s no wonder Rogan has accumulated such a significant sum of wealth over the years. Still a well-known standup today, he has also made significant money from the specials Netflix has bought from him. He is expected to release another one soon as well, meaning that this current number is only going to go up in the near future.

9. Jim Gaffigan Net Worth: $30.5 million

Jim Gaffigan had a slow but eventually meteoric rise in the world of comedy which eventually led to him accumulating the significant wealth he has today. After graduating college he spent seven years constantly in comedy clubs attempting different styles of comedy before eventually getting his break after an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman. His career took off from there and he had since gone on to release multiple specials on Netflix as well as star in his own show appropriately named The Jim Gaffigan Show.

8. Amy Schumer Net Worth: $37.5 million

Achieving success fairly early on in her career, Schumer appeared on the comedy central talent show Last Comic Standing after having only done stand up for two years at that point. This led to many opportunities for her resulting in finally recording her own Comedy Central Presents special in 2010. From here her career continued to snowball as she made many cameos on other shows while also writing and producing her own award-winning sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer in 2013. She went on to record numerous more specials for Netflix, as well as write her own book which has in total resulted in her being one of the wealthiest working comedians today.

7. Louis C.K Net Worth: $52 million

One of the most recognizable names in comedy, C.K had to work for years before obtaining this recognition. Starting his comedy career in Boston in 1985, he slowly achieved success before moving to Manhattan in 1989. From here he got his first writing jobs with Late Night with Conan O’Brien and then the Late Show with David Letterman before eventually shifting his focus to filmmaking in 1998. After many years of being on the brink of major success, he finally started to achieve global recognition with the release of a half hour special on HBO in 2005 as well as his first TV show Lucky Louie in 2006. After this, he finally became a household name and has since been releasing a new hour-long special almost every year, bringing in tons of income as a result of this work ethic. Recently though, a very public controversy has almost entirely halted his income, but that hasn’t detracted from what he has already accumulated.

6. Dave Chapelle Net Worth: $75 million

Another one of the most widely recognizable comedians, Dave Chapelle was almost an instant success and at age 19 was already opening for Aretha Franklin. His big break came in 1998 though, when he alongside other stand-up Neil Brennan wrote the cult stoner classic Half-baked. His career took off from there with his first half-hour special being released in 2000, and his infamous show, Chappelle’s Show airing in 2003. He apparently disliked the global fame the show resulted in though, and in 2005 he is reported to have turned down a $55 million contract for two more seasons, instead deciding to take a trip to South Africa. Eventually coming back though, he is now back on top and is said to have made a deal with Netflix, getting $60 million for three specials.

5. Ricky Gervais Net Worth: $99 million

Ricky Gervais is an incredibly prolific entertainer, having done work as a stand-up, writer, producer, actor and director throughout his career. Initially known for creating and staring in the original version of The Office in 2001, he continued to produce shows as well as continue his stand-up career during this time period. Since then he has gone on to either write, produce or star in six TV series and various movies as well as releasing a new stand-up special in 2018. The result of this work is one of the most significant sums of wealth a comedian from outside America has obtained yet.

4. Chris Rock Net Worth: $100 million

Chris Rock, another iconic entertainer, got his start on Saturday Night Live, using it as a platform to venture into various other mediums of entertainment. After leaving SNL after just two years in 1993 Rock didn’t take long to star in his first HBO comedy special in 1984. He achieved acclaim for the special and was quick to release two more in 1999 and 2004. His main source of income came from starring in films though, as he went on to star in movies like The Longest Yard as well as Madagascar, and more recent films like Grownups. The result of all this as well as well as a deal he recently made with Netflix valued at between $20-$40 million has made Rock one of the wealthiest working stand-ups today.

3. Terry Fator Net Worth: $120 million

It’s probably surprising to see this name so high on the list because as far as comedians go, Fator is certainly not as recognizable as others. After his win on the second season of America’s Got Talent though, having already won the million dollar prize, Fator immediately got a residency in Vegas for a contract of up to $20 million per year. While this number can vary depending on how much his shows sell out, he still seems to be doing quite well for himself with statista.com reporting he made $18.5 million in 2017.

2. Kevin Hart Net Worth: $130 million

Still being a fairly young comedian when compared to most on this list, the amount of wealth Kevin Hart has accumulated up top this point is nothing short of incredible. This can mostly be attributed to his serious work ethic, as after releasing his first special in 2009, he continued to do so at almost a yearly rate with new specials coming out in 2010, 2011 and 2013, the last of which grossed him around $15 million. From here he approached starring in films with a similar amount of enthusiasm and has consistently been starring in one to two movies a year since 2012. The result of these two incredibly successful aspects of his career is that Hart is now one of the wealthiest comedians in history.

1. Jerry Seinfeld Net Worth: $920 million

Indisputably the wealthiest comedian of all time, Jerry Seinfeld has made his fortune partly from his standup career, but mostly due to the massive amounts of royalties he receives from his show Seinfeld. the show is said to have made about $3.1 billion in total revenue, and Seinfeld, as well as co-creator Larry David, both had the good fortune to walk away with a little less than a third of this each. Since then Seinfeld has continued to make astounding amounts of money and is said to have closed a $100 million dollar deal with Netflix in return for two specials as well as his popular web show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.