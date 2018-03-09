Best Biggie Songs: Top 10 Must-Listen Notorious B.I.G Songs

Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie, or Biggie Smalls, is often hailed as one of the greatest rappers of all time! Killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997 at the age of 24 in Los Angeles, his legacy and name(s) still live on through his music. To honor the great star, we’ve compiled a list of some of Biggie’s best songs.

Remember, this is all just opinion. If one of your favorite songs is not mentioned in the list below, please tell us what your favorite song is in the comments. We really want to know! Also, don’t forget to vote, below!

Juicy

This song is essentially Biggie’s “rags to riches” life story. his dreams of becoming a rapper and his escape from a life of drugs and crime to fame and fortune.

Hypnotize

Sampling the beat from Herb Alpert’s 1979 hit “Rise,” this song was produced by P. Diddy and was ultimately released a week after Biggie’s death, notably still reaching number one posthumously

Mo Money Mo Problems

Let’s be honest…Diana Ross, or Kelly Price for that matter, never sounded so good!

Victory

Technically, this is officially considered a Puff Daddy song, but guess who wrote it? That’s right, Biggie!

Notorious B.I.G.

For one thing, it’s his namesake song. For another thing, it helps that the video features named like 98 Degrees, Krayzie Bone, Thug Queen, Cuban Link, Wish Bone, Missy Elliott, Nas, Jennifer Lopez, Lil’ Cease, Fat Joe and other.

Kick in the Door

Something of a diss track, people have been speculating for years just who or what this song was directed at, so you got to love a song that starts something…

Victory

A collaboration of The Notorious B.I.G., Jason Phillips and Steven Jordan, this song made good use of mafioso-style lyrics, also sampling Bill Conti’s song, “Going the Distance.”

Suicidal Thoughts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5z_g99SfA8

The last song of his album, Ready to Die, giving a fictionalized account of his life, ends with his actual death. While horrifying to listen to in hindsight, the song really makes you feel for Biggie. It is also notable for being the last song released during his lifetime.

Big Poppa

Based around one of Biggie’s many nicknames, since as we mentioned above, he certainly had a lot, this song ended up certified platinum by the RIAA.

Get Money

If anything, I like the title. I like money. Does everything need a deeper meaning?

Everyday Struggle

As with Suicidal Thoughts, this song came out of Ready to Die, reflecting Biggie’s real-life story, complete with, well, “everyday struggles.”